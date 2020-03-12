CHEAT SHEET
    European Officials Were Blindsided by Trump’s Travel Ban: Report

    Tom Sykes

    Doug Mills

    European diplomats were blindsided by President Trump’s announcement dramatic announcement that the U.S. would be suspending travel from 26 European countries, CNN reports, with several European ambassadors in Washington telling the outlet they did not foresee the development. One ambassador in D.C. said there was “no indication” Trump would go to the lengths he did, while another spokesperson said German officials had no advance warning of the move. “We knew something was coming on travel from Europe, but not this drastic,” the Belgian ambassador told CNN. “What is not understandable is the exception for the U.K. and the lack of national measures.” On Thursday, confirmed cases in the U.K. reached more than 450, with eight deaths, and health officials warned the peak of the outbreak was expected “in a matter of a couple of months.”

    Read it at CNN
