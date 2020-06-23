European Union May Bar Americans From Entry, Report Says
The European Union may block Americans from entering the region as the bloc forms a plan to reopen borders with some limitations by July 1. The United States is grouped with Russia and Brazil on a draft list of unwelcome visitors, according to The New York Times. Countries on draft lists of welcome visitors include China, Cuba, Uganda, and Vietnam. Barring American citizens from Europe would be in reaction to rising coronavirus cases in the U.S. and would mark a major blow to the Trump administration, which has claimed it has been successful in battling the coronavirus pandemic. President Trump in March had barred citizens of the European Union, then the epicenter of the pandemic, from entering the U.S. The European Union is set to make a final decision on who is allowed to enter its borders early next week.