European Union: Putin’s Invasion One of Europe’s Darkest Hours Since World War II
‘BARBARIC ATTACK’
The European Union has vowed to levy the “harshest ever sanctions” against Russia in response to its full-on invasion of Ukraine. Speaking Thursday, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen condemned Russia’s “barbaric attack” and vowed to “weaken Russia’s economic base and its ability to modernize.” The sanctions, which will be approved Thursday, will target Russian financial ties to Europe, she said. “We will freeze Russian assets in the European Union and stop the access of Russian banks to European financial markets,” she said. “These sanctions are designed to take a heavy toll on the Kremlin’s interests and their ability to finance war. And we know that millions of Russians do not want war.” The EU’s High Representative Josep Borrell then spoke, promising “urgent” assistance to Ukraine and calling Russia’s actions “among the darkest hours for Europe since the end of World War II.”