European Visitors Slash Trips to Washington Under Trump

Actor Sydney Sweeney denied speculation that she had plastic surgery on her breasts while hooked up to a lie detector for Vanity Fair.

“There’s been a question on everybody’s minds recently, and I just have to ask, are your boobs real?” Amanda Seyfried, Sweeney’s co-star in their upcoming film The Housemaid, asked during the lie detector segment.

“Yes,” the Euphoria star, 28, answered amid laughs. When pressed by Seyfried on whether she’s gotten any work done on her breasts at all, Sweeney said, “No, I’ve never gotten any work done anywhere.”

The supervisor for the lie detector test confirmed that Sweeney’s response was “truthful.”

Seyfriend then jokingly asked if she could touch them, and Sweeney agreed, though no physical contact occurred.

At the end of the interview, Sweeney was asked if she lied at any point during the interview and it wasn’t caught by the machine. Sweeney said she did not lie, which the lie detector supervisor confirmed was also truthful.

Steve Eichner/Variety via Getty Images

It was the second time this week that Sweeney addressed plastic surgery rumors, previously telling Allure that she has never had work done.

“What’s one beauty rumor? Let’s debunk them all. I mean, I have never gotten work done. I am so scared of needles, you have no idea,” Sweeney told the outlet.

Sweeney then passionately called out people who compared old photos of her to what she looks like now to form plastic surgery theories.

“You guys, you cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting,” she said. “Of course, I’m going to look different. Everybody on social media is insane.”

She then claimed that if she had gotten work done, her “face would be even,” adding that one of her eyelids opens “a little more than the other.”

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Sweeney had also previously addressed this annoyance with online speculation that she has had cosmetic work done, telling Variety in October that she sees “comparison pictures” online from when she was young.

“Of course I’m going to look different,” she told the outlet. “I have makeup on now, and I’m 15 years older.”

She also told the outlet that she never wants to get any sort of tattoo and plans to “age gracefully.”