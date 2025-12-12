European Visitors Slash Trips to Washington Under Trump

NRA Sells Investments to Pay Its Bills Amid Membership Drop
PANIC BUTTON
The National Rifle Association liquidated around $40 million in investment assets last year to combat plummeting membership revenue, an independent audit revealed. The gun rights advocacy organization, one of the oldest and most prominent American lobbying groups, marked a significant drop in revenue from membership dues last year. The NRA earned $51.7 million in 2024—over $10 million less than its 2023 total of $61.8 million, according to a NOTUS review of the audit. The outlet reported that the organization’s investment portfolio shrank considerably from $72 million to less than $33 million in 2024, with the holdings sold mainly consisting of stock and fixed-income securities. The NRA also reported a notable $6 million dip in net assets from 2023 to 2024, according to the audit documents. Legal battles, including the lobbying giant’s active lawsuits related to gun regulation, along with accumulated debt, have led to less political activity over the last year. The audit records showed the group spent less on “legislative programs” and public relations than the year before. The NRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.