Olympics Broadcaster Removed From Coverage After Sexist Comment
‘OUTRAGEOUS’
French television network Eurosport removed broadcaster Bob Ballard from his commentating duties at the Paris Olympic Games after he made a sexist comment about a group of female swimmers competing for Australia. “Well, the women just finishing up. You know what women are like… hanging around, doing their make-up,” Ballard was heard saying. His co-commentator, Lizzie Simmons, immediately called the statement “outrageous.” According to Deadline, the remark came just after the country’s 4x100m freestyle relay team snagged a gold medal for their home country. In a statement to The Independent, Eurosport said: “During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment. To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect.” Following the comment, viewers took to social media to express their dismay. “Hang your head in shame,” one viewer told Ballard on X. “When will these people ever learn?” asked another. Ballard has yet to comment on the incident.