EU’s Green Pass Vaccination ID System Has Been Hacked to Make Fakes—Including One for Adolf Hitler

Some of the keys used to generate COVID-19 vaccination passes widely used to access flights, restaurants, and museums across Europe have been stolen, Italy’s ANSA news service reports. The thieves used the keys to generate a QR code for Adolf Hitler born in 1900 and several vendors are selling passes on the so-called Dark Web, which authorities say could be related to the stolen keys. Italian authorities say the codes were not stolen in Italy, but they have canceled all passes created with the codes. Several high-level meetings have been called to investigate if the theft is an isolated incident.