CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Heroic Dog Who Saved Owner From California Mountain Lion Suddenly Dies
SHE WAS A GOOD GIRL
Read it at Sacramento Bee
Eva, the heroic Belgian Malinois dog who attacked a mountain lion to protect her owner in Northern California on May 16, has died after suffering seizures. Erin Wilson posted a heartfelt goodbye on Eva’s Instagram page, which had grown to more than 20,000 followers after news broke of her heroism. “Goodbye my beautiful sweet girl,” she wrote, explaining that her condition had not improved after seizures began over the weekend. “The world is a much darker place. Fuck you universe.” Eva had suffered skull wounds and other lacerations after the mountain lion bit her as she tried to protect Wilson, but had returned home after a stay in a veterinary clinic.