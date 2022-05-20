Eva, the Dog Who Fought Off Mountain Lion and Saved Her Owner, Awarded WeRateDogs’ Highest Honor
A VERY GOOD GIRL
A bruised and battered 2 1/2-year-old Belgian Malinois who fought off a fierce attack by a mountain lion has been given the highest honor possible from WeRateDogs for her heroism, earning the rare 15 out of 10 points on the popular animal lovers’ platform. Owner Erin Wilson and Eva were attacked earlier this week in northern California, and Wilson credits her pooch for saving her life. “I will ever be able to live up to how amazing and loyal she is to me,” she said of her Belgian Malinois, a highly intelligent breed often used in police work. Wilson, 24, was walking along the Trinity River with Eva when the mountain lion sprang on her. She called to Eva, who was walking ahead of her off-leash; the dog then came and confronted the wild cat, which quickly overpowered her. “They fought for a couple seconds, and then I heard her start crying,” Wilson said. “That’s when the cat latched on to her skull.” Wilson then hit the mountain lion with rocks, her fists, and a tire iron she found nearby. She finally flagged down a motorist, who helped her chase off the wild cat with pepper spray.