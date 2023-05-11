Evacuation Ordered as Giant Rock Threatens to Crush Tiny Swiss Town

Read it at CNN
Leaders of Brienz, Switzerland have ordered residents to evacuate as a nearby rock mass threatens to collapse, taking the tiny town down with it. The evacuation comes after warnings that 2 million cubic meters of rock could fall on the town within the next 7 days, CNN reported. The imminent collapse may be the result of accelerated glacier melt destabilizing the slope above the bucolic mountain town, which is situated in Switzerland’s east. Brienz’s leaders held a meeting on Tuesday night to order residents to get out by Friday evening.