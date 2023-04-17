U.S. Ambassador Visits WSJ Reporter for the First Time in Moscow Prison
WRONGFULLY DETAINED
U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy said she visited detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich at a Moscow prison Monday and found him in good condition. According to Tracy, who was quoted on the embassy’s Twitter, it was “the first time we’ve been permitted access to him since his wrongful detention more than two weeks ago. He is in good health and remains strong. We reiterate our call for his immediate release.” Gershkovich was arrested in March after being accused of spying while on assignment in Yekaterinburg. The White House rejected Russia’s charges of espionage, with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre calling them “ridiculous” and “not accurate.” On April 10, Secretary of State Antony Blinken designated Gershkovich as wrongfully detained.