Evan Peters Stayed in Character as Jeffrey Dahmer ‘for Months’ for Netflix Drama
‘INCREDIBLY DARK’
Evan Peters wore physical weights around his arms and lifts in his shoes to mimic serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s posture in order to play him. During a panel for hit Netflix drama Dahmer–Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, showrunner Ryan Murphy said Peters “basically stayed in this character, as difficult as it was, for months.” Peters said: “He has a very straight back. He doesn’t move his arms when he walks, so I put weights on my arms to see what that felt like. I wore the character shoes with lifts in them, his jeans, his glasses, I had a cigarette in my hand at all times. I wanted all this stuff, these external things, to be second nature when we were shooting...” Of taking on the role, Peters said he “really went back and forth on whether I should do it or not. I knew it was going to be incredibly dark and an incredible challenge,” during the panel with Murphy and co-stars Niecy Nash and Richard Jenkins.