CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Evan Peters Stayed in Character as Jeffrey Dahmer ‘for Months’ for Netflix Drama

    ‘INCREDIBLY DARK’

    Corbin Bolies

    Media Reporter

    Jerod Harris/Getty

    Evan Peters wore physical weights around his arms and lifts in his shoes to mimic serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s posture in order to play him. During a panel for hit Netflix drama Dahmer–Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, showrunner Ryan Murphy said Peters “basically stayed in this character, as difficult as it was, for months.” Peters said: “He has a very straight back. He doesn’t move his arms when he walks, so I put weights on my arms to see what that felt like. I wore the character shoes with lifts in them, his jeans, his glasses, I had a cigarette in my hand at all times. I wanted all this stuff, these external things, to be second nature when we were shooting...” Of taking on the role, Peters said he “really went back and forth on whether I should do it or not. I knew it was going to be incredibly dark and an incredible challenge,” during the panel with Murphy and co-stars Niecy Nash and Richard Jenkins.

    Read it at Variety