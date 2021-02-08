Evan Rachel Wood Says She Filed a Police Report Against Marilyn Manson’s Wife
‘RUIN MY CAREER’
Actress Evan Rachel Wood filed a police report against Lindsay Usich, the wife of Marilyn Manson, sometime last week, Wood said on Instagram on Saturday. Last week, the actress and four other women accused Manson—real name Brian Warner—of abuse and assault. In Wood’s Instagram Story, which has since expired, she wrote that she filed the report “for conspiring to release photos of me when I was UNDERAGE, after being given large amounts of drugs and alcohol, after Brian performed on Halloween in Las Vegas to 'ruin my career' and 'shut me up,'” according to Entertainment Tonight. Usich did not respond to ET’s request for comment. Wood’s story also tagged another account, @leslee_lane, which has since been deleted. Manson has denied these allegations, but has since been dropped by his manager and record label, according to Page Six.