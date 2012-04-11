Evangelicals Resort to Mitt

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at New York Times
Following Rick Santorum’s departure from the presidential race, evangelical voters are gravitating, albeit reluctantly, toward the inevitable nominee. Mitt Romney received an endorsement from the National Organization for Marriage, joining other Christian conservatives who have rallied behind Mitt in the last 24 hours. But all evangelicals aren’t ready to run into the Mormon candidate’s arms just yet. Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council and a Santorum backer, said Romney needs to “demonstrate a genuine and solid commitment to the core values issues.”