Evangeline Lilly Begs Justin Trudeau to Listen to Anti-Vaxx Protesters
‘CONCERNED CITIZENS’
Evangeline Lilly, known for her work in cultural juggernauts like Ant-Man and Lost, asked the Canadian prime minister to sit down with the protesters demonstrating against the country’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. “Why won’t you sit with them?” Lily asked in an Instagram video for Bridge City News, an outlet affiliated with a Christian television network. Lily praised the protesters, calling them “intelligent, loving, concerned citizens” and saying they numbered in the millions, a debunked figure. She appealed to Trudeau, who last week declared a public emergency in response to the protests, to “listen to what they have to say with a mind open to hearing things that might go against the ideas you are entrenched in.” Lily previously came under fire for her vaccination skepticism in 2020 after belittling the coronavirus as a “respiratory flu” and saying she refused to social distance. Last month, she bragged on Instagram about attending a D.C. protest where speaker Robert F. Kennedy compared vaccine mandates to the Holocaust.