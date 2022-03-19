Police Identify Body Found in Lake Michigan as Chicago Trans Activist
HEARTBREAKING
A transgender activist was identified as the body found in Lake Michigan near Evanston, Illinois, a neighborhood north of Chicago. Elise Malary, 31, was reported missing on March 11 after having last spoken to her family two days prior, according to WMAQ. Her car was found on Tuesday, but police still hadn’t managed to locate her body. That discovery came Thursday when Evanston police pulled a body out of Lake Michigan, which they announced Saturday was Malary’s. A cause of death has not been identified, though police previously said they did not suspect foul play. Her sister Fabiana Malary had said Thursday that she was happy so many people had helped search for her. “I’m just so overjoyed that my sister has so many people that love her,” she told WLS. “I want people to know that Black trans lives matter, my sister’s life matters, and I’m gonna do whatever it takes.”