RIO DE JANEIRO—They were dressed in the yellow jerseys worn by Brazil's national soccer team, many brandishing the national flag, others holding signs that read: “Military is our only savior!,” “Save the Nation” or “Intervention, Now!”

Hundreds of President Jair Bolsonaro supporters gathered despite sustained rainfall in front of Forte de Copacabana, a military base at the southern end of Rio de Janeiro’s famous beach.

Their message was crystal-clear, their emotions fierce and raw. One after another they expressed their anger with Sunday’s election results that brought Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro’s leftist opponent, back into power. The majority of Bolsonaristas regard Lula as an illegal president who should be in jail on corruption charges.

“What other means do we have to save this country from being destroyed by the communists? You cannot let this fester or in a few years we can be standing here crying, saying why did we end up like Venezuela?” pleaded Luciana Marquéz, dressed in a soccer jersey with the name Neymar on the back. Neymar da Silva Santos Jr., the biggest current star in Brazilian soccer, lent his support to Bolsonaro before the election.

There were hundreds, if not thousands, of throngs of Bolsonaristas like this one out all around the country. They continued to block vital highways and roads, from Porto Alegre in the south bordering Argentina, to the North bordering Venezuela. Many demanded that the military interrupt the coming transition of power on Jan. 1 and prevent Lula from regaining the presidency.

Some disturbing images came from Sao Miguel do Oeste, in the southern coastline state of Santa Catarina, where Bolsonaristas have been blocking highway SC-163 since Monday. At one point they collectively stretched out their right hands in the Nazi “Sieg Heil” salute, while the Brazilian national anthem was being played in the background.

The television network O Globo described the Bolsonaristas blockading the country and demanding military action as golpistas—putschists.

In a video message to his supporters on Wednesday night, Bolsonaro appealed to them to dismantle their barricades. The plea came after a car drove into one of the blockades, leaving multiple injured. “I know you’re upset and sad, that you hoped for a different outcome. I did too, I’m also sad and upset just like you,” Bolsonaro said.

Whether his plea is observed, and Brazil steps back from the brink, depends on the attitude of the military—the only force in the country capable of mounting a real coup d'état.

The Daily Beast spoke with two high-ranking Brazilian military officers to discuss the state of mind of the army. The officers agreed to interviews under the condition of anonymity, citing their fears of possible punishment from their commanders.

It is no surprise that the military is closer to Bolsonaro, a retired military officer himself, than to Lula.

“We are professionals and we will serve the constitutionally elected president who is our commander-in-chief. And at this moment it will be Lula da Silva,” declared an officer who serves at the air force base here in Rio de Janeiro. But he did express his disappointment in and even disdain for Lula’s supporters.

“Especially, in the Northeast, many Brazilians are not well-educated and give their ballot to anyone who gives them money,” he went on, pointing to the region regarded as a leftist bastion and which voted solidly for Lula.

His colleague was even more blunt toward Lulistas, calling them unpatriotic and a bunch of freeloaders. “Thieves like thieves, so I am not surprised that some Brazilians voted for Lula. They have no pride in and duty to this nation. All they want is to take and take. I am afraid they could break this nation economically, and morally too.”

In fact, more than 60 million Brazilians voted for Lula this past Sunday—some of whom are now joking about the installation of communism in the country.

“I will have a piece of dog with a mashed potato on the side for dinner,” said 27-year-old Fabiana, ridiculing the right-wing fearmongering as she was running for cover in heavy rain near Ipanema Beach.

She was alluding to Jair Bolsonaro’s comment during the campaign that under Lula, Brazil would become another Venezuela, where the starved population have been reduced to eating dogs and cats after more than two decades of socialist government.

Other Lulistas strike a more serious, somber tone. “This Bolsonaro movement is simply scary. I didn't even celebrate on Sunday because on my floor [in my building], I live with Bolsonaristas and they were and are still pretty pissed. It is better to stay quiet and not to provoke them,” André Olivera explained in a luncheonette on Tonelero street.

As we spoke, we heard the Bolsonarista chants around the corner.

“I think we are in the middle of a cold civil war,” André added, visibly shaken.