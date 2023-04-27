There Are Even Crazier Tucker Texts Floating Around: Report
TUCK TO YOU LATER
Fox News’ recent split with star host Tucker Carlson may or may not be a direct result of revelations unearthed on the path to the narrowly-avoided Dominion defamation trial. But according to a New York Times report published Wednesday, the straw that may have broken the camel’s back may have been a number of private texts sent by Carlson that Fox leadership only learned of the day before the trial was set to kick off. Two people with knowledge of the messages, which remain redacted in legal filings, said their contents went beyond the already-offensive things Carlson had said on air. Buried in the cache were several instances where he used the c-word to refer to women, as The Daily Beast reported previously. An insider briefed on the contents of the redacted messages told the Times that one of the other messages was deemed by leadership as particularly offensive. Several people told the newspaper that the executives’ discovery of the texts was a catalyst in the decision to ultimately terminate Carlson, who says he was given no reason for his firing.