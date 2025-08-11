President Donald Trump’s new AI search tool was built as a weapon in his war on “wokeness.”

Instead, it’s turning on him—one fact-check at a time.

Launched last week on Trump’s conservative social network, Truth Social, Truth Search AI is being billed by Trump allies as a “patriotic” alternative to Big Tech’s supposedly biased chatbots, allowing MAGA loyalists to access information that aligns with the president’s worldview.

Ironically, the right-wing bot is powered by Perplexity AI—a Silicon Valley sweetheart backed by the very Big Tech giants Trump claims to be fighting, including Amazon and Nvidia.

Trump's Truth Social AI chatbot contradicted the president's claim about rampant crime in D.C. Truth Social

And that’s not the only contradiction: Many of Truth Search AI’s responses to questions posed by the Daily Beast undermined the conspiracies and baseless claims the president has long promoted.

The search engine, for instance, denied that the 2020 election was stolen, that former President Joe Biden’s administration presided over the highest inflation rates in American history, and that there was no “widespread violence” during the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol.

It also rebuked Trump in real time after the president held a news conference Monday declaring a public safety emergency in Washington, D.C., due to what he called “out-of-control crime.”

“No — based on the latest official data, overall crime and violent crime in Washington, D.C., have been falling in 2024–2025, not spiraling ‘out of control,’” the search engine responded to the query, “Is crime in D.C. out of control?”

Many of the sources cited in the chatbot’s responses were conservative outlets, including Fox News, the Washington Examiner, and Newsmax.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Trump Media for comment.

In a press release, a Trump Media spokesperson said Truth Search AI will “exponentially increase the amount of information available to its users.”