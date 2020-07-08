Even ‘Fox & Friends’ Isn’t Buying Trump Campaign’s Claim That America Is ‘Better Off’ Now

Trump campaign national spokesperson Hogan Gidley found some unexpected pushback Wednesday morning while in the friendly confines of Fox & Friends after he tried to claim that life is “undoubtedly” better for Americans right now.

Gidley, a former White House spokesperson who recently moved to President Donald Trump’s campaign, immediately began his interview on the president’s favorite morning show by lavishing over-the-top praise on the boss.

“Trump is so unique, he’s so powerful and so strong and he’s been so well-accomplished throughout his life, that he’s been so successful,” he cheerfully exclaimed. “His first run for politics he won the presidency of the United States!”

After weighing in on Trump’s decision to withdraw America from the World Health Organization and one-time MAGA fan Kanye West’s supposed presidential run, Gidley turned his attention to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, claiming he “wants to defund the police.”

“We just want to say that Vice President Biden never said he would defund the police,” co-host Brian Kilmeade interjected, correcting the Trump flack.

Kilmeade would go on to ask Gidley about Trump’s upcoming New Hampshire rally, wondering aloud what kind of precautions the campaign was taking to help minimize the spread of coronavirus as cases spike across the nation. Gidley, meanwhile, was focused more on the message Trump wants to deliver to his supporters.

“The president wants to go in there and talk about all the accomplishments he’s done in his first term and how he has made people’s lives better,” Gidley declared. “It answers the age-old question: are you better off now than you were before? The answer undoubtedly is yes.”

Kilmeade, however, wasn’t buying what the Trump spokesperson was selling.

“Wait! With the pandemic, you know the growth is not there,” the pro-Trump host shot back. “You know that unemployment is still 11 percent. So you can’t really say you are better off than you were three years ago. Because, at the very least, the pandemic. So you can’t really say that, right?”

Plowing right through, an undeterred Gidley held tight to his talking points.

“No, absolutely, of course you can say that,” he confidently proclaimed. “Because, listen, this global pandemic hit all of us. Not just here in this country, but all across the world.”

Amid a devastating pandemic that has killed more than 130,000 Americans and caused tens of millions to lose their jobs, the American public would appear to disagree with Gidley. A recent Morning Consult poll found that 75 percent of Americans feel that the country is currently on the wrong track.