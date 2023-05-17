Fox Business Network host and former Trump administration economic adviser Larry Kudlow pressed Rep. James Comer (R-KY) about his claim that a whistleblower in the Republican investigation into the Bidens has basically gone off the grid.

Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, had said on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures over the weekend that “we can’t track down the informant.” He told host Maria Bartiromo then: “Remember, these informants are kind of in the spy business, so they don’t make a habit of being seen a lot or being high-profile or anything like that.”

That appearance came days after Comer held what turned out to be an underwhelming press conference on Capitol Hill, despite having hyped it up as a “judgment day” for President Biden after a months-long investigation.

And so on Tuesday, Kudlow followed up with the Kentucky Republican on his alleged whistleblower.

“You want to give us an update on that story?” the Fox Business host asked before rattling off a bunch of scenarios. “Did someone take him? Seize him? Kidnap him? Put him in the witness protection program? Where is this guy?”

Comer replied first with a sweeping claim.

“Well as you know, Larry, we’re dealing with a lot of informants because the Bidens were influence peddling all over the globe,” he said.

“The informant that I was referring to on Maria’s show Sunday was the informant on an Israeli situation,” he continued. “The informant that [Sen. Chuck] Grassley (R-IA) brought forward that is alleging to have evidence of Joe Biden himself being directly involved in a pay-for play scheme with a foreign national—he is alive and well. So, everything’s moving forward, and I think that hopefully we’re going to be able to present the facts to the American people.”

Kudlow then asked when the supposed informant will testify before Congress.

“Well, I hope soon,” Comer answered. “We’re trying to get the FBI to work with us. Sen. Grassley and I have been negotiating with the FBI. I mean, it’s like negotiating with the devil here.”