Even Regular Fox News Pundit Fears ‘Woke’ Has Lost All Meaning
The word “woke” is dead, Fox News pundit and right-wing columnist Caroline Downey said, blaming an overuse of the term. She made the comment during a conversation about the redesign of the restaurant chain Cracker Barrel’s logo, which has sparked outrage in conservative circles and has been branded a woke disappointment. A CNN’s NewsNight panel was discussing a comment from MAGA Rep. Byron Donalds, who raged, “No one asked for this woke rebrand. Make Cracker Barrel Great Again.” Downey, who wrote a July column headlined “The American Eagle Ad Is Not That Deep,” said the value of the word had been eroded by overuse. “Not everything is woke,” she said. “I think we’re abusing the term a little bit too much, where it’s losing its meaning, and that’s really important because some things actually are woke and we should call it like it is.” She added, “However, in this case, from a marketing perspective, if revenues are declining, you’ve got to switch it up, you got to implement a new strategy.”