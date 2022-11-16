Even Sean Hannity Cut Away From Donald Trump’s 2024 Announcement Speech

Fox News decided not to broadcast former President Donald Trump’s full 2024 presidential campaign announcement Tuesday night, cutting away about forty minutes after it began.

The speech, which former Trump 2020 campaign spokesperson Sarah Matthews called “low-energy and uninspiring,” began just after longtime Trump confidant Hannity went on air. After the namesake host cut into the broadcast, he tossed coverage to Fox and Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth and network contributor Mike Huckabee, who lavished praise on the speech.

“This looks like Trump in as good a form as you’ve ever seen him,” Hegseth said as the live picture feed of Trump continued to play on half the screen. Huckabee added: “The construct of this speech is pitch-perfect.”

After four more guests weighed in with positive remarks, Hannity returned to the speech. The entire break-in lasted for 12 minutes—despite the host’s initial promise that the commentary would only last “a minute.”