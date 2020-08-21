Even if Biden Wins Big, Trump Has 77 Days to Wreck America

If Joe Biden wins big in November, no one should breathe easily until he takes the oath of office on Jan. 20. The period from Election Day until Inauguration Day will be ugly, according to a range of experts from both political parties who anticipate President Trump’s refusal to accept defeat could destroy any semblance of a peaceable transfer of power.

There is a body of law governing the transition between administrations, but it is built on the assumption that the parties involved will cooperate. There is occasional mischief, like when the Clinton people supposedly removed the “W’s” from some computer keyboards to irritate the incoming George W Bush administration.

What Trump might do is no joke and could have serious ramifications on his successor’s ability to govern—which of course is the point. Larry Wilkerson, who was Secretary of State Colin Powell’s chief of staff, blames the shortened transition in 2000-01 for the Bush administration’s failure to fully recognize the danger posed by al Qaeda.