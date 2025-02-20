Media

Even Jesse Watters Thinks Trump’s DOGE Cuts Are Too Drastic

CROCODILE TEARS

“I finally found one person I knew that got DOGE’d and it hit me in the heart,” the Fox host admitted.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt

William Vaillancourt

12WCV

william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsDOGE’s Shocking $8 Billion Dollar Mistake Called Out
Josh Fiallo
MediaCNN Host Asks Hysterical Stephen Miller to ‘Calm Down’ in Live Interview
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsTrump Signs New Order to Vastly Expand His Presidential Powers
Yasmeen Hamadeh
MediaAnti-Trump Podcast Dethrones Joe Rogan at Top of the Charts
Julia Ornedo
Politics‘Long Live the King!’: Trump Says Quiet Part Out Loud
Nandika Chatterjee