Even Kellyanne Conway Thinks DeSantis Needs to Chill About ‘Woke’
WASTED TIME
Longtime Donald Trump adviser, political pollster, and Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that he might have dabbled too much in the culture wars. “Trump is running against DeSantis,” Fox Business host Larry Kudlow said—while teeing up a Thursday afternoon segment. “Meanwhile, in my view, DeSantis is running against Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. And I think that’s a huge mistake, and his obsession here, I think, is really damaging him.” To that, Conway agreed—additionally making the case DeSantis has spent “way too much time on the culture wars.” “He’s wasted five and a half months,” she added, noting DeSantis still hasn’t even officially announced. “Woke is important, but you can’t have that as a replacement for a bold, growth-centric economic plan,” she concluded.