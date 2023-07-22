Even Laura Ingraham Isn’t Sold On DeSantis’ Anti-Woke Crusades
‘SMILE, ALSO’
Fox News host Laura Ingraham offered some advice for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday, saying the 2024 presidential candidate’s culture war feuds with Disney and Bud Light ultimately won’t be much help to his campaign. Instead, Ingraham recommended that he make the economy the focus when interacting with voters. “What are your specific solutions to protect American jobs and bring down the price of energy?” Ingraham advised. “Smile, also. Have fun out there. Don’t be afraid to show your personality, and ask the people what’s on their minds. I promise you, it will not be Disney or Bud Light.” On Thursday, DeSantis suggested that Bud Light’s parent company had “breached legal duties owed to its shareholders” by associating with “radical social ideologies” when it briefly partnered with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney to market its product. Bud Light’s financial losses in the wake of that partnership, according to DeSantis, caused enough harm to Florida’s pension fund that its manager should consider filing a lawsuit. Ingraham, after noting DeSantis’ struggles retaining the support of college-educated white Republicans, was skeptical if such a move would help “stem that bleed.”