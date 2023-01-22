Even More Classified Docs Found at Biden’s Delaware Home

Read it at Twitter
The Department of Justice has found even more classified documents in a search of President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, his personal attorney said Saturday. The search lasted nearly 12 hours and resulted in officials finding six items, including documents dating back to when Biden was in the Senate and documents marked classified, according to attorney Bob Bauer. This search makes for the fourth time documents have been found as the DOJ works alongside Biden officials to investigate the matter.