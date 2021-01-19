Even Pence Is Skipping Trump’s Send-Off in Favor of Biden Inauguration: CNN
ICE-COLD
Mike Pence’s relationship with Donald Trump has fallen apart in recent days, and in yet another sign of their break-up, sources have told CNN that the vice president will miss the president’s goodbye affair, attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony instead. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are also skipping Trump’s farewell, Axios reported. McConnell and McCarthy will accompany the Biden family to mass in Washington at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Trump’s farewell event at Andrews Air Force Base is scheduled for 8 a.m. In another sign of Pence’s changing loyalties, he called Vice President-elect Kamala Harris over the weekend to offer her a very belated congratulations on her win and offer his assistance in the transition.