Even Hegseth’s Own Network Is Torching His New Pentagon Crackdown

The TV network where Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth worked for more than a decade plans to reject his bid to crack down on reporting inside the Pentagon.

Fox News is coordinating a joint statement with other networks opposing a draconian new policy for journalists covering the Department of Defense, Status reported.

Reporters covering the Department of Defense have until Wednesday to sign forms pledging to adhere to the new rules, which prohibit them from publishing any information gathered at the Pentagon that hasn’t been expressly approved.

Crucially, they must acknowledge that any “unauthorized disclosure” of any information—including unclassified information—could “damage the national security of the United States” and place military personnel “in jeopardy.”

President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have a history of attacking the press. Andrew Harnik/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

That section has become a major point of contention, as it exposes journalists to serious legal risks if the administration doesn’t like what they report, according to Status.

Any member of the media who refuses to sign the new policy will be required to turn in their Pentagon Facility Access Card, the credential that grants entry to the building, by 5 p.m., setting up a potential showdown between Hegseth and his former network.

The defense secretary—who has rebranded his position as the “secretary of war”—became a contributor to Fox News in 2014 and served as a weekend co-host for Fox & Friends from 2017 to 2024, when Donald Trump tapped him to lead the world’s most advanced military.

More than a dozen news outlets have already refused to sign the new rules, including The Washington Post, The New York Times, the Associated Press, CNN, and even the conservative Washington Times and right-wing Newsmax.

Wednesday will be the first time in modern history that the Pentagon has expelled reporters from its premises, according to Status, as Hegseth’s obsession with stopping press leaks has ballooned into a full-blown paranoia.

Hegseth responded to the news that venerated press outlets refused to sign the new policy with a waving hand emoji and by vastly misstating the scope of the new rules.

“Here is @DeptofWar press credentialing FOR DUMMIES,” he wrote. “Press no longer roams free. Press must wear visible badge. Credentialed press no longer permitted to solicit criminal acts. DONE.”

Barbara Starr, who covered the Pentagon for CNN for more than two decades, shot back, “Mr. Hegseth as you know: Press Corps never roamed free. Press has always worn visible badges. Any evidence press corps solicited criminal acts?”

Hegseth sarcastically waved goodbye to publications which refused to sign on to the new rules. Pete Hegseth/X

Hegseth’s chief spokesperson Sean Parnell told Status’ Oliver Darcy that reporters were “having a full-blown meltdown” and “crying victim online.”

“Reminder that this is the agency overseeing the U.S. nuclear arsenal and the most capable military force the world has ever seen,” Darcy wrote.

Parnell also told Darcy, “We stand by our policy because it’s what’s best for our troops and the national security of this country.”

The Daily Beast has reached out for comment as well.

Last month, a conservative legal scholar and Fox News contributor told network host Bret Baier that the new policy would “devastate” the Pentagon press corps and “strangle” the free press.

While legal scholars warned that Pete Hegseth’s new press policy would “strangle” the free press, California Gov. Gavin Newsom took a more Trumpian approach to criticizing the defense secretary. JP Yim/Getty Images for Clinton Global Initiative

“This is actually quite breathtaking in terms of its implications for the free press. There is no precedent for what they’re doing here,” professor Jonathan Turley said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom also criticized the policy, though he took a slightly different approach.

“NO FREE SPEECH, NO FREE PRESS IF YOU HURT POOR PETEY’S FEELINGS!!” Newsom declared, mimicking the all-caps style favored by the president.