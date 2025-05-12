Politics

Even Republican Blasts Threat of Arresting Democratic Lawmakers at ICE

LINE IN THE SAND

“That’s obviously a very drastic move,” GOP congressman tells Face the Nation as fury over Newark incident continues.

Ewan Palmer

A Republican has slammed the idea of arresting more Democrats for simply visiting a New Jersey ICE detention center.

“I mean, that’s obviously a very drastic move,” Texas Rep. Michael McCaul told CBS News’ Face the Nation on Sunday. “I would only do that if they were complicit in a crime. I don’t know all the facts here. If they were just visiting a detention center, I’ve done that many times. If they’re disrupting law enforcement, that’s another question.”

The Department of Homeland Security and President Donald Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan have suggested more arrests could occur in relation to an alleged clash at the ICE detention center in Newark on Friday.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka visited the center with three fellow Democrats, members of Congress—Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman, LaMonica McIver, and Robert Menendez Jr.—as part of an assessment of the Delaney Hall Detention Center.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka speaks at a press conference in Newark, New Jersey, on January 24, 2025, one day after the arrest of migrants by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). ICE reportedly arrested migrants at the Ocean Seafood Depot in Newark. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested by masked ice goons at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in New Jersey. KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Baraka was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, with DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin claiming that bodycam footage shows the members of Congress “body-slamming” ICE officials during the visit. Baraka and the lawmakers, including 80-year-old Coleman, strongly deny the allegations.

The DHS released footage showing tense scenes outside the facility as Baraka was detained, while video obtained by Axios captured the Newark mayor, the three lawmakers, and other demonstrators in a heated confrontation with ICE agents.

A photo illustration of Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark outside a ICE detention center.

“You can’t cross that line, you can’t cross the line of impediment,” Homan told Fox News on Saturday. “They can stand out and scream all they want. They can trespass; they’ll be arrested. If they impede, they will be arrested.”

McLaughlin, who also serves as an aide to ICE Barbie Kristi Noem, warned during a recent appearance on CNN’s First of All podcast that “there will likely be more arrests coming,” and the prospect of detaining the three Democratic lawmakers is “definitely on the table.”

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents watch a protest by supporters of Ras Baraka, mayor of Newark and New Jersey Democratic candidate for governor, outside the HSI Newark field office following Baraka?s arrest outside a U.S. immigration detention center, in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., May 9, 2025. REUTERS/Bing Guan
ICE agents arrested Newark's mayor, Ras Baraka, during this stand-off at a detention facility in his city. Now the storm over the arrest is intensifying. Bing Guan/REUTERS

When asked for comment, a DHS spokesperson told the Daily Beast: “This is an active investigation.” The spokesperson also reshared a clip the agency posted on social media showing what it claims to be the moment McIver “storms the gate of Delaney Hall Detention Center ASSAULTING an ICE agent.”

McCaul dismissed talk of arresting the House Democrats if they were simply protesting at the ICE facility rather than physically clashing with agents.

“We can peacefully protest in this country,” he said, “but you cannot be complicit with gang violence against our law enforcement. And I think perhaps that’s what it comes down to.”

Ewan Palmer

