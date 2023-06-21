Even Republicans Think Lauren Boebert’s Impeachment Crusade Is Ridiculous
‘FRIVOLOUS’
House Republicans are fuming after Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) move to force an immediate impeachment vote on President Joe Biden. In a closed-door meeting on Wednesday, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) even urged members of the GOP conference to vote against it, fearing that such a premature vote could undermine a future vote with better arguments, a House Republican told The Hill. “This shouldn’t be playground games, in my view. This should be serious,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said Wednesday. “If there’s real facts for impeachment then you go there. But doing this is wrong, and I think the majority of the conference feels that way.” After years of criticizing Democrats’ impeachments of former President Donald Trump, Republicans worry that a rushed impeachment of Biden could open themselves up to similar scrutiny. “Impeachment shouldn’t be something that is frivolous,” Bacon added. “We should get to the facts of that, but just doing a privileged motion is wrong. It’s a person thinking about themselves instead of the team.”