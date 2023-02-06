Even Some Allies Have Lost Hope in ‘Political Liability’ Kamala Harris, Brutal NYT Profile Says
INTERNAL TURBULENCE
Vice President Kamala Harris’ legacy may be that of a political liability, according to a brutal profile by The New York Times. As President Joe Biden looks set to run for a second term, party strategists are worried she could harm the ticket, according to the Times. Not only that, strategists are reportedly confident she wouldn’t succeed at the top of the ticket. Two years into the Biden presidency, many within the party feel Harris has failed to stake her claim. “I can’t think of one thing she’s done except stay out of the way and stand beside him at certain ceremonies,” John Morgan, a prominent Democratic fundraiser, told the Times. Even some Democrats who Harris’ advisers considered top supporters and allies “confided privately that they had lost hope in her,” the Times reported. Despite the doom and gloom, some are confident in her abilities, like Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-SC). “That’s what being a first is all about,” he said, referring to her role not only as the first female VP but first African American and Asian American VP. “She’s got to work every day to make sure she’s not the last.”