Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo admits that President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs have caused a “debacle.”

Reacting to the news on Mornings With Maria, the host asked if Congress should step in as the markets reel.

“My question to you on this tariff debacle is, should Congress be involved?” she asked Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer.

“I think being able to have input on these tariffs is extremely important. I think you’re referencing the Grassley bill as well. There’s a number of Senators who have signed on to that. I’m looking at it, but I want to give the president time,” Fischer replied.

The White House’s “Rapid Response 47” account on X shared the clip of Bartiromo’s interview but cut out her question that called the tariff fallout a “debacle.”

Bartiromo was a key booster of Trump’s 2020 election lies, which she gave a full airing on her broadcasts. When Team Trump was attempting to overthrow President Joe Biden’s decisive election victory in 2020, Bartiromo even reportedly shared her questions for Trump with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in advance.

“This is disgusting!” Bartiromo exclaimed at one point during the eventual interview after Trump made several spurious claims. “And we cannot allow America’s election to be corrupted.”

Bartiromo still touts her pro-Trump views on air. On Friday, she even claimed that any big downturn in the economy would be “Joe Biden’s recession.”

On Thursday, Sen. Chuck Grassley jointly introduced a measure with Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington to ensure Congress has a say in the president’s tariff decisions.

The S&P 500 dipped a further 3.5 percent on Monday after it plunged 10.5 percent on Thursday and Friday. The Nasdaq 100 closed 22 percent below its most recent high on Friday.