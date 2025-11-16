U.S. News

Even Top U.S. Earners are Feeling the MAGAnomics Burn

MO' MONEY, MO' PROBLEMS

The new numbers come after a separate poll suggested most Americans believe the dream of working hard to get ahead is now well and truly dead.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 09: Stock trader Peter Tuchman works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 09, 2020 in New York City. As global fears from the coronavirus continue to escalate, trading was halted for 15 minutes after the opening bell as stocks fell 7 percent. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Even Americans earning six figures a year say they’re struggling under the current economic climate, a new study released Sunday by The Harris Poll found. At least a third of those bringing in at least $100,000 say they’re “stretched, struggling, or drowning financially.” Additionally, over half of respondents say the long-cherished “American Dream” of working hard to get ahead feels increasingly unattainable, “revealing a generation of professionals who have achieved everything on paper but feel they’re standing on financial quicksand.” As evidence of that, many pointed to how everyday costs like groceries, housing and healthcare have gone up to the extent that vacations, personal wellness and even saving for retirement feel increasingly like “nice-to-have” expenses rather than a dependable outcome for hard work. “The top 10% are quietly struggling—so what happens to the other 90%?” the report concludes. It follows just two months after a separate Wall Street Journal poll found a whopping 70 percent of people think the nation’s bootstraps have finally snapped, with more people than at any other point in the past 15 years saying the American Dream “no longer holds true, or never did.”

Read it at The Harris Poll
