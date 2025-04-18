Even White House Officials Are Laughing at ICE Barbie’s Cosplays

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has earned a reputation as a coquette for unusual publicity stunts that involve dolling up and posing in front of immigration detainees. Now, even the White House can’t help laughing.

“ICE Barbie,” as she’s come to be known, has become a source of amusement inside the White House, where officials have been “mockingly” circulating clips of her TV appearances, according to the Wall Street Journal.

It’s easy to see why.

Dolled up in full glam, Noem has rotated through an array of outfits—military fatigues, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) jackets, and cowboy hats for horseback rides with ICE agents—for stunts that include posing for pics in the cockpit of a Coast Guard plane and for ATV rides in the Arizona desert. She even filmed a propaganda video at a mega prison in El Salvador wearing a $60,000 watch and pointed a gun at an ICE officer’s head in a clip posted to X, prompting backlash and concern.

Even Fox News thinks she might be going too far. Host Jesse Watters pointed out that critics said Noem looked “too glamorous” wandering through a mega prison and that she “shouldn’t be all tacked-out posing for cameras.”

It’s not just critics outside the agency questioning her flashy publicity stunts. An earlier WSJ report suggested Noem’s camera-ready antics are frustrating her own colleagues at the Department of Homeland Security, who are concerned she’s acting more like a chief spokesperson than a director.

Kristi Noem participates in a ship assault demonstration on board the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Elm with the Maritime Security Response Team, in San Diego, U.S., March 16, 2025. Alex Brandon/Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

In one case, Noem posted about an ICE raid in New York City while it was still ongoing, people familiar with the operation told the WSJ.

Others say she’s spending more time taking part in these stunts than at the office, leaving many at the agency irritated.

But Rep. Michael Guest (R., Miss.) came to her defense, praising her for being “out in the field.”

Kristi Noem participates in a firefighting drill with a training helicopter during a tour of U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Kodiak, Alaska, U.S., March 17, 2025. Alex Brandon/Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

“She’s with the men and women that are serving, she’s been down at the border, she’s been to El Salvador,” the lawmaker said, according to WSJ. “I think we need more people willing to get out of their office, get out from behind their desks, get in the field to see the men and women that are working there and be able to see their needs firsthand.”

Kristi Noem rides a four-wheeler during a tour along the Nogales border wall at the Mariposa Port of Entry, in Nogales, Arizona, U.S., March 15, 2025. Alex Brandon/Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Noem has said the DHS is “proud of the fact that I’m willing to wear an ICE hat, that I’m willing to wear an HSI vest, that I’m willing to go into there and wear something and be proud of them and the work that they do.”

“They didn’t have that with the last leadership team,” she told Fox News last week.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.