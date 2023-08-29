Even Will Hurd Seems to Have Forgotten He’s Running for President
NEVER HURD OF HIM
If you didn’t realize that former GOP Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) is still running for president, don’t feel bad. Apparently, he forgot too. During a Tuesday appearance on Fox News, Hurd—who missed last week’s Republican primary debate due to his anemic poll numbers—blasted President Joe Biden’s border and immigration policies, claiming it’s “why we need new leadership.” In a Freudian slip, however, Hurd then added: “That’s one of the reasons why I’m running for Congress.” After Hurd hyped up his campaign website and asked Fox viewers for donations, anchor Trace Gallagher reminded the ex-congressman he was “running for president, not for Congress.” Noting that Miami Mayor Francis Suarez had just pulled the plug on his longshot presidential campaign, Gallagher wondered if Hurd was thinking of dropping out since his “numbers were similar.” The former Texas lawmaker, who is running on an anti-Trump platform, insisted he was “full steam ahead” while boasting of a recent poll in New Hampshire—which has him at three percent.