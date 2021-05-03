‘Trust Has Been Broken’: The Weeknd Still Snubbing Grammys Over Grammy Snub
‘CORRUPT’
Recording artist The Weeknd will continue to boycott the Grammy Awards even after rule changes announced Friday by the Recording Academy, Variety reported. The new system will do away with the “secret” nomination committees that iced The Weeknd out of the 2021 awards, even though he had the year’s most-streamed single. “The trust has been broken for so long between the Grammy organization and artists that it would be unwise to raise a victory flag,” the wildly successful Canadian singer told Variety, describing the Grammys as “corrupt.” “I think the industry and public alike need to see the transparent system truly at play for the win to be celebrated, but it’s an important start,” he continues. “I remain uninterested in being a part of the Grammys, especially with their own admission of corruption for all these decades. I will not be submitting in the future.”