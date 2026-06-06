‘Ever After’ Actor Dies at 93

English actor Patrick Godfrey, who starred alongside Drew Barrymore in Ever After: A Cinderella Story, has died at the age of 93. “Paddy was an exceptionally talented actor and a remarkable individual, and we will miss him greatly,” his talent agency said in a statement, announcing that the actor died “peacefully at home surrounded by his family” on Thursday. The cause of his death has not been revealed. Godfrey was best known for his role as Leonardo da Vinci in Ever After: A Cinderella Story. He also appeared in the 1986 film A Room with a View and, more recently, in the 2012 adaptation of Les Misérables, as well as in other period dramas, musicals, and British television series such as Doctor Who and Inspector Morse. He was married to British actress Amanda Galafres, 90, who has appeared in more than 100 film and television productions. They had two children together. Their daughter, Kate Godfrey, works for the Royal Shakespeare Company, a major British nonprofit theater.