The Little Grill That Could (Change Your Entire Summer)

Scouting Report: This portable grill is designed with everything in mind—it’s easy to clean, use, and has storage space for everything you need to cook out.

Grilling season is upon us and I for one couldn’t be more excited. I can already taste the hot dogs and burgers, the grilled veggies, the flaky fish that cooking outside this summer will entail. And while I have a grill for my backyard, I’ve been thinking: what if I could grill on the beach (make sure it’s allowed!) or in the park? What if I could have delicious grilled food practically anywhere? Well, with this little grill, I can.

Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill Shop at Food52 $

The Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill happened to be exactly what I was looking for this summer. The cube-shaped grill is about the size of a cooler and l has pretty much everything you need to grill on the go and in style with ease.. Just fill the bottom basket with charcoal, light it up, and get to cooking. The wooden top doubles as a cutting board and there is an extra lid where you can stash your supplies, like tongs, spatulas, plates, even food if need be. The handles on the side make it easy to carry, and they don’t heat up so it’s easy to move around if you need to. And if you’re worried about what surface to put it on, don’t. There’s a heat protection shield on the bottom that protects anything from the heat it’s producing—you can even set it on a tabletop, worry-free. But best of all, since the charcoal grill is removable, it cleans up super easy, so it’s ready for grill after grill after grill.

If you’re looking to grill as much as possible this summer, I couldn’t recommend investing in one of these portable grills enough. It hasn’t just made grilling possible everywhere I’m headed, but it has made park hangouts that much tastier, too.

