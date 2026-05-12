Everest Guide Killed in Horrific Fall as Deaths Mount

Shocking footage has emerged of a gunman indiscriminately firing into traffic using an assault-style rifle. Two people have been critically injured after the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Tyler Brown, opened fire along Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon. The gunman was apprehended after a state trooper and a former Marine in legal possession of a gun returned fire. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said that around 50-60 rounds were fired during the shootout before Brown was injured. Two men in separate vehicles are being treated for life-threatening injuries after being shot. Several vehicles, including the trooper’s cruiser and a U.S. Postal Service truck, were also hit by gunfire during the chaos. Brown allegedly started the rampage soon after a police officer tried to conduct a wellness check at his home following a parole officer’s report that he had made a suicidal statement. Ryan said many more people could have been hurt during the shooting spree. “We know that that weapon had the capacity to have struck people on the other side of that river,” he said. Brown is in custody in the hospital and is expected to be charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
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- 1Shocking Moment Rampaging Gunman Opens Fire on DriversGUN BATTLEThe suspect was taken down by a state trooper and a former Marine returning fire.
- 2Everest Guide Killed in Horrific Fall as Deaths MountRISKY BUSINESSSherpa, 21, slipped into a crevasse near Camp III as the Himalayan death toll for May climbed to five.
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- 3Police Officer Dies While Helping Rat Virus Cruise Disembark🥀🥀🥀The officer was 62 years old.
- 4Groom Who Killed Best Friend on His Wedding Day Learns FateDEADLY ARGUMENTThe groom said he will “forever be sorry” about the death.
Shop with ScoutedBissell’s New Vacuum Uses Headlights to Expose Hidden DustCLEAN SWEEPFrom massive spills to pet hair, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush eliminates the need for multiple cleaning devices.
- 5Famed NFL Quarterback Dies at 83SPORTING STARThe former Denver Bronco led the franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance.
- 6‘One Life to Live’ Star Dies at 82LEGENDARY LOSSShe received a Daytime Emmy nomination for her acting on the soap opera.
- 7Netflix Star Pregnant With Second Baby'HERE WE GROW AGAIN'The star shares a 2-year-old daughter, Siggy, with her husband.
- 8Delta Passengers Endure Eight-Hour Flight to Nowhere‘OPERATIONAL ISSUE’The plane returned to its hub instead of diverting to a closer airport.
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- 9Massively Popular Reality TV Show Axed After 2 DecadesLAST DANCEThe program aired its 18th and final season in 2024.
- 10Hollywood Star’s Heated Road Rage Clash Caught on CameraGRINDING HIS GEARSA witness said the actor charmed onlookers even while “having a meltdown.”
Everest Guide Killed in Horrific Fall as Deaths Mount
Mount Everest claimed its third life in two weeks after a young Sherpa guide tumbled into an icy chasm on the world’s tallest peak. Phura Gyaljen Sherpa, 21, lost his footing in the snow and plummeted into an ice fracture near Camp III, at 23,620 feet, Nisha Thapa Rawat, an official with Nepal’s tourism department, told Reuters on Tuesday. His death means five people have died across Nepal’s Himalayan range since the beginning of April—yet officials say business is booming, with $15,000-a-pop Everest permits hitting 492 this spring, easily topping 2023’s total of 478. Earlier this month, Bijay Ghimire Bishwakarma, 35, was killed acclimatizing in the treacherous Khumbu icefall, while veteran climber Lakpa Dendi Sherpa, 52, died en route to base camp. The wider Himalayan toll has spread beyond Everest, too. American Johannesen Shelley, 53, perished last week on Makalu—at 27,765 feet, the planet’s fifth-highest summit—and Czech mountaineer David Ronbinek was killed on its smaller sister, Makalu II. It comes after a giant ice slab last month blocked the route to Everest’s 29,032-foot summit for almost two weeks, marooning hundreds of climbers at the mountain’s base.
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A Spanish police officer died while assisting with security preparations for the arrival of the MV Hondius, the cruise ship that experienced an outbreak of hantavirus. The 62-year-old, who has not been identified, collapsed and died of a heart attack on Sunday while helping with the disembarkation of passengers from the ship during its arrival in Tenerife. Spanish health minister Mónica García said at a press conference, “I would like to express our condolences to the family, to all the Guardia Civil.” The MV Hondius was placed under emergency protocols following an outbreak of the Andes strain of hantavirus. There have been seven confirmed cases and three deaths so far, two of which have been confirmed to be the result of the virus. While the World Health Organization has urged caution, it has also stressed that the outbreak is localized and not a pandemic, while the CDC has classified it as a level 3 response. Passengers who disembarked from the ship on Sunday have been hospitalized in the Netherlands, Germany, France, Switzerland, South Africa, Spain and Saint Helena.
A Michigan groom who got married and killed his best friend hours later has been sentenced to a minimum 30 years in prison. James Shirah, 24, ran over his best friend and also best man, Terry Taylor, 29, following an alcohol-fueled argument on his wedding day in Flint on Aug. 30, 2024. Shirah married Savanah Collier at a pizzeria, before celebrations moved to a private house. Shirah, who said he did not mean to kill Taylor, was sentenced by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Khary L. Hanible on Monday. “Mr. Shirah, I believe that you are not a criminal. You are, however, a killer,” Hanible said. “I will forever be sorry,” Shirah told the court. “It was not intentional. That was my best friend... I accept full responsibility for my actions that night.” Shirah’s attorney argued the incident involving an SUV that took Taylor’s life was not intentional. However, prosecutors said Shirah had left the scene and had time to reflect before returning to strike Taylor, according to MLive.com. Taylor is survived by four children and his fiancée. “I hope that they throw the book at you,” Taylor’s cousin, Eren Taylor, said before Shirah received his sentence. Shirah was sentenced to 30 to 45 years behind bars for second-degree murder, and 10 to 15 years each for operating without a license, causing death, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death. Each sentence will run concurrently. Shirah’s wife, Collier, who pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact, will be sentenced on May 26.
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Former Denver Broncos quarterback Craig Morton died on Saturday at the age of 83, the organization announced on Monday. Morton, who played six seasons with the Broncos from 1977 to 1982, died at his home in Mill Valley, California, surrounded by his loved ones, the team said. The University of California alum led the franchise to its first-ever Super Bowl appearance in 1978, ending a stellar 12-2 season with a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Morton received numerous accolades during the 1977 season, including the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Year, PFWA Comeback Player of the Year, and the NFL UPI MVP. “Craig Morton is unbelievable,” Ring of Famer Haven Moses told The New York Times in 1978. “To me, he’s the most valuable player in the National Football League this year.” The quarterback, who had previously played for the Cowboys and the New York Giants, was inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 1988. Throughout his 18-season career, Morton threw for 183 touchdowns and 27,908 yards, and won 81 regular-season games. He is survived by his wife, Kym; his sister; his children; and his grandchildren.
Jennifer Harmon, best known for her role in One Life to Live, died on Saturday at age 82. A long-time New Yorker, Harmon first entered the entertainment industry via Broadway, making her debut in 1965 in a revival of You Can’t Take It With You. She began her television career in the mid-1970s with the NBC soap opera How to Survive a Marriage. Her most famous role was playing the fifth iteration of Cathy Craig Lord in the soap opera One Life to Live from 1976 to 1978. She received a Daytime Emmy nomination for her work as the infamous antagonist. Harmon returned to the show in the early 1990s as a lawyer for Viki Lord, whose daughter she had kidnapped in her original role as Cathy. Harmon had a long and fruitful career in TV, with continued roles in soaps like Another World and Guiding Light, as well as appearances in shows like Dallas, The Good Wife, Barnaby Jones, and more. Harmon was also fondly remembered for her continued work on Broadway, performing in over 21 different productions over several decades, as well as understudying for greats like Judi Dench.
Actress Brianne Howey is pregnant. The Ginny & Georgia star is expecting her second child with her husband of five years, Matt Ziering. Howey announced her pregnancy on Mother’s Day on Instagram alongside a photo that showed her baby bump peaking out in a yellow maxi dress. She captioned the celebratory post, “Here we grow again💛 Happy Mother’s Day!” The comments were filled with congratulations from her castmates and crew members. Antonia Gentry, who plays her daughter Ginny on the Netflix show, commented, “🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹.” Showrunner Debra J. Fisher added, “Baby two looks good on you 💛.” The star shares a 2-year-old daughter, Siggy, with her husband. The TV mother—and soon-to-be real-life mother of two—has shared that becoming a mother has changed how she plays Georgia. “Now that I have a child, I am so obsessed with her that I understand why Georgia is so obsessed with Ginny, and my heart only got bigger and I just have even more respect for all the moms out there,” Howey said in an interview with People in June. The fourth season of the show has been confirmed by Netflix.
A Delta Air Lines plane got halfway across the Atlantic Ocean before turning back, subjecting passengers to an eight-hour trip to nowhere. The Airbus A330-200 left Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for Lagos, Nigeria, on Saturday evening and climbed to a cruising altitude of 33,000 feet. The 21-year-old jet continued east for about three and a half hours, but as it was approaching the midpoint of the transatlantic crossing, the crew decided to turn the aircraft around. Delta Air Lines said in a statement that the flight returned because of an “operational issue.” It did not elaborate on what caused the problem, or explain why it was best handled at its primary maintenance base at the Atlanta hub as opposed to diverting the flight to another airport. The plane landed safely back in Atlanta at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The flight was then canceled and the Airbus remained on the ground for inspection.
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So You Think You Can Dance won’t be asking competitors that question anymore. Fox has officially canceled the program after nearly 20 years on air. “Obviously, a really important show in the history of Fox, and right now, there’s no plans to order another season,” the network’s president, Rob Wade, told reporters. “We’ve had conversations about it, but nothing formal.” The reality TV show followed contestants as they competed in various dance challenges for the title of “America’s best dancer.” It made household names of singers such as Ariana DeBose, tWitch and Tate McRae. Lauren Sánchez Bezos hosted its first season in 2005, back when she was still Lauren Sánchez. Many popular names sat in the judges’ chairs, including JoJo Siwa, Allison Holker, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, but perhaps most famously, executive producer Nigel Lythgoe and former dancer Mary Murphy. The program faced various controversies and setbacks after its 2020 hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned in 2022 with JoJo, tWitch, and Matthew Morrison as judges, but the season soon went off the rails after Morrison dropped out for not following “competition production protocols” by allegedly sending “flirty” messages to a female contestant. tWitch died by suicide later that year. The final season, which aired in 2024, returned with a major overhaul and received middling reviews.
Avengers star Benedict Cumberbatch got into a heated argument while riding his bike in London after another cyclist accused him of running a red light. Witnesses said an angry “vigilante” cyclist followed Cumberbatch until he pulled over, and the two men then argued for about 10 minutes about whether the Imitation Game star had run three red lights. Cumberbatch accused the other man of verbally abusing him, causing the cyclist to respond sarcastically, “Oh no, I verbally abused the guy who completely repeatedly broke the law.” Cumberbatch replied, “I did it once.” His accuser was apparently taken aback when he realized who he had confronted, but nevertheless continued to accuse him. In the meantime, the bike lane was blocked, and school children were passing by “awestruck,” witnesses said. Cumberbatch politely asked them to wait for photos, then posed with them after the other cyclist finally left. “Benedict still managed to charm everyone watching even though he was having a meltdown,” a witness told the Daily Mail. “They went at each other about five times.”