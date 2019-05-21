Everlane Just Added More ‘Choose What You Pay’ Options — And There’s Much More Than Winter Clearance

Everlane is hot right now, considering the ever-increasing popularity of its apparel, from jumpsuits to performance chinos and sneakers.After this morning’s fresh drop of items into its Choose What You Pay aisle, Everlane’s got more than 400 women’s options on sale and more than 250 for men. If you don’t know, Everlane’s choice model lets you choose between three different, marked down prices for anything you buy. And on sale right now are lots of things you want with you this spring and summer so don’t wait too long before taking a look.

The black woven women’s V Slingback is up to 43% off its original price at a lowest $112 option right now, and its 100% Italian leather upper will carry you from work and into the weekend without skipping a beat. Or check out a reimagined classic chino: the Slouchy Chino Pant, going for $41, or 30% off its original price. Check out Summer dresses like the Japanese GoWeave Tank Wrap Dress. It’s marked down to $60 (40% off) and will carry you through the next few months comfortably, stylishly, and without wrinkles. Men can elevate their essential shirts with the likes of the Cotton Short-Sleeve Slim Fit Shirt for $24 (50% off) or the Air Oxford Short-Sleeve Shirt for $29 (50% off). The Midweight Chino 9-inch Slim Short in Coral is going for $28 (50% off) and is a great beach and park option for the next few seasons. Whatever style or garment you need or want to upgrade into the Everlane level of comfort, form, and function, the Choose What You Pay section is a perfect starting point to get acquainted with the brand and maybe find a new favorite.

