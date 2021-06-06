I'll Be Wearing This Everlane Cami All Summer Long

Scouting Report: Everlane’s Air Cami manages to be both lightweight, breathable, and boast a super flattering design, too.

There are very specific requirements to qualify for a perfect summer cami, and the Everlane Air Cami nails them all.

Air Cami Shop at Everlane $

The main priority, of course, is that it remains comfy on even the hottest days. That usually means a cami needs to be at least a little loose and flowy, which this one is. But it can’t be totally shapeless, which this one definitely is not. It’s light and airy, with a breezy fit and made from the most incredibly soft breathable cotton.

The design is super flattering, too. It has a deep rounded V-neck both front and back, plus a curved hem that I can tuck in or leave out. The straps are nice and narrow, as well. Yet, in spite of being brief enough to face the heat, I can still be confident that a bra won’t show.

Basically, the Air Cami’s lovely drape and design deliver as much style as it does comfort, which makes it the perfect staple piece for summer. I can wear it anywhere, easily dress it up or down and it takes up practically no space in my luggage, so it’s exactly the type of clothing I want to travel with.

I knew I wanted this one in more than one color. I force myself to buy black in everything because it doesn’t show travel stains, even when I spill an entire cup of coffee on me in a train. But the Air Cami is available in black and white, as well as three other pretty muted neutral colors that will go with anything. Especially at only $28 each, I want them all.

It does need to be noted that since this cami skims, instead of hugs, some women may find the loose design feels a little big. If so, you can simply size down. But if you want a cami that feels like you're barely wearing anything at all even on the steamiest summer days when the temps are soaring above 90 degrees, yet still looks absolutely amazing, then the Air Cami is exactly what you’re looking for.

Honestly, I’ve never seen anything that comes close to it. And I am always looking for versatile, comfy stylish clothes that travel well.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.