I Wear This Everlane Flannel as Much as I Possibly Can

These days, I’m focusing on appreciating the little things, especially clothing. A piece of clothing I can wear almost everyday is special. It’s a balance — not thinking too much about what I’m wearing (since I’m not seeing anyone) and feeling good about the way I look. And no piece of clothing I own does this better than this Everlane flannel.

Everlane’s Brushed Flannel Shirt is my favorite shirt to wear over any tee. If it’s a little cold, I throw it on. If I’m stepping outside for a quick sec, I throw it on. If I’m trying to look just a little better for a Zoom call...you get it. It’s kind of like a chore coat in my opinion, just a little lighter. It’s made of brushed flannel, so it’s soft yet substantial. This means I can wear it all day in comfort, without really worrying about ruining it if I sit on it wrong or spill water all over myself (which happens more than I’d like to admit). It has chest pockets on both sides, which means it looks excellent unbuttoned, but just as good buttoned up. I love how the collar has buttons too—it’s not something I see on a ton of flannels, but it ensures my collar isn’t wrinkly or sticking up on accident. It comes in two colors, Heathered Navy and Heathered Thyme, both wonderfully basic colors that go with any color story I throw in their direction.

A good flannel is hard to come by. A shirt you want to wear every day is even harder. Everlane’s Brushed Flannel Shirt is both. I never want to take it off, and yet, I don’t need to worry about ruining it. To me, it’s perfect.

Brushed Flannel Shirt Buy at Everlane $ 72

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.