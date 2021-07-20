Our Favorite Real Pants From Everlane Are 20% Off Right Now
PANTS ON FIRE
I’m wearing real clothes again and odds are so are you (at least I hope so). Thankfully, to get us back into the spirit of being fashionable, Everlane is having a massive sale. The brand is taking up to 60% off Men’s and Women’s styles perfect for summer and a return to normalcy. And these jeans are a can’t miss.
The Original Cheeky Jean
20% Off
The Cheeky Jeans from Everlane are hands down some of our favorite jeans out there. In fact, Scouted Contributor Melissa Lee hated jeans until she tried these on. She writes that they fit perfectly around her waist, butt, and thighs and are great for styling with boots and sneakers. They fit like a dream, something she never thought she’d find in a pair of jeans.
