These Chic Everlane Flats Fit Like a Pair of Socks (or Glove)

If it were up to me, I’d go to work in slippers. Blame it on the woe that is 2020, wearing shoes is just hard to do these days. Well, like a shoe god coming to answer all our prayers, Everlane’s Day Glove appeared and is here to get you and your feet through the rest of 2020.

The name itself reveals the very nature of this supple leather flat – it fits like a damn glove. Well, not so much like a glove, but more like a sock – a cozy, supportive, beautiful sock.

These Italian-made shoes aren’t stylishly conventional, either. In fact, the top of the shoe covers more of your foot than you might expect compared to other luxury brands, so visually they do take some getting used to, but they are ever so versatile.

I wore my black pair with a floor-length velvet skirt one day, followed by mid-rise ankle jeans and a white button-up shirt the next. On both occasions, compliments came aplenty for these shoes. The Day Glove comes in a variety of hues and styles, including metallic, mocha, cream and more. There’s also a knit version, a mesh version and a tapered version for those who want to display their undying devotion to this signature footwear.

Well known to the public for their commitment to deliver high-quality, ethically sourced fashion, this brand designs work-appropriate, fashion-forward loafers, distinctive flats, clunky heels and must-have wardrobe staples like cashmere sweaters, leather bags, denim jeans and more. Radically transparent about their commitment to further ethical fashion, Everlane also educates consumers on their factories, how their materials are sourced and the cost of the production vs. the final retail price.

