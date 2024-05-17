Everlane’s New Vacation Collection Will Round Out Your Summer Wardrobe

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Summer is just around the corner, which means it’s time to start curating our warm-weather wardrobe accordingly. Just as the temps are heating up, Everlane released a new Everlane Editions collection, properly entitled Destination Vacation. Much like the well-curated Everlane Edition drops of the past, the resort-ready release is full of seasonal and transitional pieces perfect for both those summer vacays and everyday adventures, whether that’s a tropical getaway or a trip to the office.

“For me, this Everlane Editions is more than just creating timeless garments, it’s about capturing a collection that can go from closet to suitcase,” Mathilde Mader, Everlane’s chief creative officer, said in a press release. Each piece is meticulously designed with a spirit of wanderlust and relaxation in mind.” Indeed, the wanderlust spirit is alive and well in every piece in the Destination Vacation collection.

Present in the easy-to-style Destination Vacation are versatile separates like smocked tops, flowy and kaftan-style dresses, oversized button-ups, wide-leg pants, leather sandals and more. The vacay-inspired release, which is produced with eco-friendly, lower-impact materials, features classic, timeless pieces that you’ll be rocking to any destination.

Read below to shop our favorites from Everlane Editions: Destination Vacation.

Cropped Mariner Jean A cropped, high-rise jean is a great summer staple and what we love most about this pair is that it’s available in a frayed hem version as well. Buy At Everlane $ 118 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tencel Oversized Shirt Throw on this easy, breezy oversized button-up for a walk on the beach or for an everyday errand. Buy At Everlane $ 110 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Gauze Off-the-Shoulder Dress Down From $168 Have a destination wedding you’re off to this summer? This simple but chic smocked maxi—which honestly looks great on everyone—is ready for whatever event you have on the itinerary. Buy At Everlane $ 134 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Supima Puff-Sleeve Top Puff sleeves are majorly in, and this crewneck piece is just the top your summer wardrobe is missing. Easy to match with jeans, skirts, and shorts, you’ll be wearing this top, which comes in three colorways, on repeat. Buy At Everlane $ 88 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Double-Strap Sandal Down From $138 Searching for your new go-to summer sandal? Look no further than this elevated leather square-toe shoe, which you can easily dress up or dress down. Buy At Everlane $ 110 Free Shipping | Free Returns

