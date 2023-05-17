Everlane Has Mastered Workwear; Now It’s on to Dresses

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There’s something about a one-and-done dress that just makes the hassle of putting an outfit together a breeze. Instead of scouring your closet for multiple pieces and one-off accessories to create a cohesive outfit, the right dress allows you to simplify your look, helping you get out the door in five minutes while still looking like you made an effort (even when you definitely did not).

That’s probably why capsule collection-centric brand Everlane decided to focus on this garment for their latest Everlane Editions release. The brand’s new Dress Collection has seven unique but versatile dress styles that fit in anybody’s closet. The dress capsule includes a variety of fabrics, from linen to woven knit, and a diverse color palette.

While the brand has dropped more casual dresses in past collections, this capsule takes creativity, style, and elegance up a notch. I’m used to Everlane’s classic t-shirt dresses and simple smocks, but this occasion-specific collection has me swooning for even more Everlane Editions. Read ahead to check out some of my favorite styles from the drop.

Linen A-Line Dress The Linen A-Line Dress may be my favorite piece in the collection. I tried on my typical size in this dress and honestly could have even ordered a size down, but I preferred the loose, forgiving fit. Plus, I love the beachy stripe pattern and lightweight fabrication for strolling around on warm summer days. Buy At Everlane $ 178 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Organic Cotton Striped Tee Dress The Organic Cotton Striped Tee Dress is a nautical-inspired mini dress with a boxier fit and unique stripe print. The versatile t-shirt dress makes the perfect beach cover-up or dressed up for dinner with strappy sandals and a boyfriend blazer. Buy At Everlane $ 98 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Satin V-Neck Maxi Dress Those who have a wedding weekend on the calendar can finally end their search for the perfect wedding guest dress: The Satin V-Neck Maxi Dress. The slip dress is a sleek yet flattering frock that can take you from the office to happy hour with a few key accessories after you’ve worn it to weddings all summer and despite the cut-out tie back, it’s very bra-friendly. Buy At Everlane $ 168 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ribbed Short Sleeve Polo This fitted knit dress comes in black, green, and white and is a staple, easy-to-pair-with-anything garment. You can easily dress this piece up or down for day or night with heels or sneakers. Buy At Everlane $ 138 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ribbed Cotton Cross-Back Dress As someone who is quite busty, I was surprised by how modest this dress was on my body. While not necessarily bra-friendly, the Ribbed Cotton Cross-Back Dress is another dress that suits every shape and size, with a waist-shaping band and cross-back straps that are surprisingly supportive. Buy At Everlane $ 168 Free Shipping | Free Returns

