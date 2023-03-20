Everlane Finally Reinvented a Royal Family-Favorite Handbag

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s not like Everlane needs a ton of publicity to sell their chic, affordable, ethically made clothes, handbags, shoes, and accessories, but when a stylish member of the Royal Family wears anything, it’s inevitable that item will fly off the rack in no time.

Such was the case when Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, made her debut with Prince Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto. The stylish actress looked casual in an oversized white button-up shirt, distressed skinny jeans, tortoiseshell sunglasses, tan flats, and an oversized cognac Everlane Day Market Tote. In no time at all, the bag was sold out, with shoppers flocking to buy the spacious bag in other colors and place orders for future restocks.

Everlane Luxe Italian Leather Tote Bag Six years later, that coveted Everlane tote is no longer available in its original design, but thankfully, Everlane has brought the spirit of the Duchess-approved carryall tote back to life with its newly launched $275 Luxe Italian Leather Tote. Like the Day Market Tote, the Luxe Italian Leather Tote has a similar silhouette that can carry all of your essentials and then some, including a 15” laptop. The sturdy everyday bag is made of soft, supple buttery leather that is forgiving, but won’t collapse when you put it down wherever you go. It even comes in the same cognac color as Meghan Markle’s original bag, as well as black and green. Buy At Everlane $ 275 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The goes-with-everything accessory also comes with a spacious interior slip pocket to store all those things you need to get to in a hurry, like your phone and keys, as well as a snap enclosure to keep the contents of your bag from spilling out should your tote tip over. I did notice the Luxe Italian Leather Tote was a bit larger than my original Day Market Tote, but I actually preferred the extra cargo room for those especially hectic days.

You could certainly turn this chic, celeb-approved tote into a dual-purpose work-personal bag, but we have a feeling you’re going to want to give it the royal treatment and keep it as chic and gorgeous as the Duchess herself. But the good news is this lasting leather bag can handle whatever you throw it at and in it.

