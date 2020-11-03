Screw It, I’m Only Wearing Everlane’s New Sweatpant-Trouser Hybrid Pants From Now On

Normally, my mornings start with me staring at my closet like a kid staring down a vending machine. I get excited to pair things together and challenge my personal style. These days though, I just grab a semi-nice top and throw on whatever comfortable bottom is clean. It’s disheartening, to say the least, that I’ve resorted to comfort over style. Thankfully, Everlane came to the rescue with their new, aptly named Dream Pants — one part trouser, one part sweatpant.

Years ago, I had a pair of double-knit pants that I got from J.Crew that I wore until the seams burst. They were a thick Ponte fabric, almost like a soft neoprene, and they made me feel like I was wearing leggings, but they were work-appropriate. The Dream Pants make me feel similarly, except instead of leggings, it’s sweatpants. The double-knit fabric is cozy but structured, featuring an external pintuck detail, and an elastic waistband for a trouser-like look. The hem is also easily cuffable, which is perfect for us shorter girls.

What truly makes these my perfect pants for these times is that I can still feel like I’m putting together an outfit (the pants come in both black and heather grey) but I’m comfortable no matter where I’m sitting. Unlike the leggings and sweatpants and jeans I’ve been sporting these last few months, these are pants that excite me while working from home, but will remain a staple once I’m back out in the working world.

Women's Dreams Pants Buy on Everlane $ 68

