Richer Poorer Have Created the Perfect Sweatpants You Deserve Right Now

These days, I have rotated between sweatpants and jeans fairly consistently. During work, I try to be as normal as possible, getting dressed, doing my hair, etc, but once the workday is done, the jeans come off. My collection of sweatpants mostly consist of merch from years of playing sports, which means they’re at least 20 years old. That was, until Richer Poorer sent me their newest sweatpants. Now, I think I’m going to need four more pairs.

Finding comfortable sweatpants isn’t the most revolutionary thing, but there’s something so satisfying about finding a pair that doesn’t constrict your ankles, doesn’t feel loose on your waist, and is extremely soft. These sweatpants do all three. The elastic waistband features a drawstring so you can situate yourself. The ankle elastics aren’t overly tight, but you’re able to scrunch them up if need be. But the biggest thing these have going for them is that holy moly they are soft. I have no shame in admitting that I wore these practically all weekend before deciding that they needed to be washed.

Right now, being comfortable is at the top of my priority list. While I could order a bulk pack of sweatpants, I’m not getting the same effect as I do when I wear these. Honestly, I plan on wearing these with a T-shirt and sneakers for the perfect, comfortable brunch outfit when I can finally leave the house. These sweatpants feel like a luxury that I deserve.

Women's Fleece Sweatpant Buy on Richer Poorer $ 72

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find activewear deals from Nike, adidas, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.